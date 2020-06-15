PITTSBURGH – A resident of California Borough pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of transfer of obscene material to a minor, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady announced Monday.
Timothy Cribbins, 46, pleaded guilty to two counts before U.S. District Judge Donetta W. Ambrose.
On two separate occasions in December 2018, Cribbins used the social media platform Snapchat to send explicit photographs of himself to a female under the age of 16, according to a news release issued by the U.S. attorney's office. He was involved in coaching youth recreational sports in the community at the time.
Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 15.