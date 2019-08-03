A California man was jailed Thursday after he allegedly chased a woman around his home with a knife.
Borough police charged Michael Groh, 35, of Green Street, with two counts of aggravated assault, strangulation, flight to avoid apprehension, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
According to the criminal complaint, Groh choked the woman at his home Wednesday evening.
Police also accuse Groh of forcing pills down the woman’s throat and attempting to smother her with a pillow.
He then chased her through the house with a knife, making threats to kill her, according to the criminal complaint. Groh was placed in Washington County jail on $200,000 bond set by District Judge Joshua Kanalis.