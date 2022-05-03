California police arrested a borough man in connection with the attempted stabbing of his neighbor.
Donte Valentino, 32, of 633 American St., is faces felony charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespass and a misdemeanor of simple assault.
According to court records, police responded to Valentino’s residence at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday.
Thomas Dubreucq, who lives in a neighboring apartment, said Valentino came to his door, grabbed him by the collar and threatened him with a butcher knife.
Valentino allegedly attempted to stab Dubreucq, “multiple times,” according to the criminal complaint.
District Judge Curtis Thompson sent Valentino to the Washington County jail on $75,000 bond. He is due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. May 24.