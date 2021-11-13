Text messages show that a disagreement over money may have led to a shooting in California last month.
Zachary Taylor Hooks, 29, of 245 Union St., California, appeared via video before District Judge Joshua Kanalis Friday afternoon at the Washington County Courthouse on charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault. Kanalis held both charges for court.
Police were dispatched to Hooks’ residence about 9 a.m. Oct. 6.
Hooks is accused of firing four shots out his window at Demetrius Ward, 25, of Ellsworth, who was on the sidewalk below. Hooks’ apartment is near Union Street’s intersection with Third Street, as well as the California Police Department.
Matthew Collins, a detective with the Washington County district attorney’s office, testified that Hooks said in an interview that Ward owed him $1,750 for gambling.
However, text messages exchanged between Hooks and Ward the morning of the shooting suggested the money was for a gun. Collins read text messages aloud in the courtroom, including one from Ward that said, “Not paying you for a gun I paid for.”
In the texts, Ward was asking for clothes back he said he had given to Hooks. At one point, Hooks threatened Ward by saying, “I’ll blow you with a .40,” Collins testified.
Kiprian Yarosh, chief county detective, testified that security camera footage shows that Ward was parked in front of Hooks’ building, and can be seen picking up clothes off the sidewalk.
At one point, a hand appears outside a second story window holding a firearm, Yarosh testified.
State police Trooper Jason Altman testified that police recovered four shell casings as well as multiple bullet fragments outside the building.
Ward fled the scene and was pulled over in the 200 block of Wood Street. Police found more than 30 grams of marijuana in his car. Ward received a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. According to online court records, that charge was held for court following a preliminary hearing Oct. 12. He is currently out of jail after paying portion of his $5,000 bond.
Police had a two-block area at Third and Union streets blocked off for several hours while attempting to arrest Hooks.
Hooks admitted to police he had fired his gun out the window, and police found a .40-caliber handgun under a mattress in his bedroom.
Hooks is currently incarcerated without bail in the Washington County jail. A formal arraignment date has yet to be scheduled.