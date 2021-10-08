A California man is in jail on an attempted homicide charge following an incident that shut down two blocks in California for several hours Wednesday.
Zachary Taylor Hooks, 29, of 245 Union St., also faces charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
According to California police, Hooks was having an argument with Demetrius Ward, 25, of Ellsworth, about 9 a.m. outside of Hooks’ apartment. Hooks then went inside his apartment and fired three to four shots out the window toward Ward, according to police.
Ward got in his car and fled. Police pulled Ward over in the 200 block of Wood Street.
Police said Ward gave them permission to search his vehicle and found more than 30 grams of marijuana in the car. He was charged with a felony for possession of a controlled substances with intent to deliver.
While trying to take Hooks into custody, police blocked off a two-block area at Third and Union streets until about 2:30 p.m. California University of Pennsylvania warned students to stay away from the area.
Outside, police found shell casings and a bullet fragment.
When police took Hooks into custody, he told officers there was a gun in his apartment. After obtaining a search warrant, police found a .40-caliber handgun under a mattress.
Police said Hooks admitted to firing shots out his window.
Both Hooks and Ward were arraigned at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday by District Judge Curtis Thompson. Thompson set Hooks’ bail at $75,000 and Ward’s at $5,000.
Both are scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Oct. 12.