ROSTRAVER – A California Borough man was accused Wednesday of causing a crash on Interstate 70 in February that seriously injured an off-duty police officer and another man who had stopped at an accident to assist other motorists.
State police filed two counts of aggravated assault by motor vehicle against the driver accused of causing the second crash, Brian Daniel Keegan, 19, of 229 N. Ellsworth St., court records show.
Police said Keegan was speeding in an eastbound lane of the Speers-Belle Vernon Bridge in Rostraver Township about 6:40 a.m. Feb. 6 when his vehicle collided into the crash scene. His car struck a stopped vehicle, forcing it into Michael Natale, a Smithton police officer, and Anthony Kurtz, whose address was not provided.
Kurtz suffered a broken pelvis, and Natale was treated for a concussion, police stated in court records.
District Judge Wayne Vlasic issued the charges in a summons.