A California man was hospitalized after being accused of attacking his wife with a sword.
Borough police responded to the home of Brian Piktel, 32, of 248 Seventh St., California, at 2:28 p.m. Tuesday, after his wife reported he had chased her around the house with a sword, according to the criminal complaint.
The woman told police that Piktel had been “acting strange” when he started arguing with her. He then picked up a sword and started swinging it at her and chasing her with it, according to the complaint.
One of his swings “narrowly” missed her, the complaint said, and left a hole in the wall of a bedroom. When Piktel fled the scene in a vehicle, he threatened to jump off the Mon Valley Expressway’s Joe Montana Bridge, the complaint said.
His wife told police that her two juvenile daughters were home and witnessed the incident.
Carroll Township police found Piktel near the Mon Valley Expressway and transported him to Monongahela Valley Hospital for evaluation, the complaint said.
Piktel was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and harassment. He has not yet been arraigned.