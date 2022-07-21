A 6-year-old girl was flown to Pittsburgh after being attacked by a stray cat in California Tuesday afternoon.
According to California police, the girl was in her backyard on Seventh Street when the attack happened at about 1 p.m.
She suffered several lacerations to the face and puncture wounds to the arm.
The girl was flown via medical helicopter to UPMC Children’s Hospital.
