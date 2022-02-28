CALIFORNIA – Students at California Area Elementary School aren’t sheepish about reading aloud.
Much to the contrary, the youngsters enjoyed reading books last week to twin lambs that were just four days old as of Thursday.
The “Let Me Read to Ewe” program is an idea that Superintendent Dr. Laura Jacob said came to her in 2021.
“We know that there is research supporting children reading to therapy dogs, or pets in general, because the animals will not ‘correct’ a child while they are reading,” explained Jacob, whose family owns a farm. “This helps improve fluency, confidence, and overall literacy skills.”
In 2021, Jacob’s mother had some lambs that she was feeding in the home because the mother had abandoned them.
That sparked a thought with Jacob.
“If there is a benefit of reading to dogs, then I’m sure there is a benefit to reading toward lambs,” she said. “So, we bought some doggie diapers and took them to school. The kids loved the opportunity. It created a novel approach to reading, allowed for some animal therapy, and still celebrated reading.”
The students have taken well to their two new friends – a female named Lucille, so named by second-grader Mia Naughton, and a male named Baaaab. Yes, that’s his name, adorably coined by Gracie Juarez, a first-grader.
Juarez is the niece of Rachel Nagy, elementary school principal. Nagy reiterated that research shows students develop better literacy skills when reading to inanimate objects.
“During the whole pandemic, we lost so many opportunities,” Nagy said. “Last year, we brought in every opportunity that we could. We started thinking about the need for literacy and really giving students a safe space to feel out how they wanted to read and invest in independent reading.”
Along with the development of reading skills that has come with the program, there has been a social and emotional component as well.
When lambs were first brought into the school last year, there was some apprehension among the students about interacting with the animals. That was not the case this year.
“Last year, we saw these kids settle into this whole process,” Nagy said. “This year, they’re so at ease with them. There is such a comfort level and they are just embracing it so much this year. The nerves are gone.”
Nagy said she watched a girl Thursday morning read to a lamb. While she was reading, the girl would stop to show the lamb the pictures in the book.
“It was the most incredible thing I’ve seen in a really long time,” Nagy said.
Jacob also has enjoyed watching the students with the lambs.
“I love watching the kids interact with the lambs and how both are so gentle with one another,” she said. “I am also happy to give our children new experiences they may not typically have in school.”
It’s not only the students who enjoy spending time with the lambs, but the teachers don’t mind popping in for a visit as well.
“After school, it is a very busy place,” Nagy said. “Everyone comes in to get their evening snuggles before they go home.”
Lucille and Baaaab will visit the school as often as it takes to enable every student to get a chance to read to them. California Elementary School changed from K-4 to K-6 as of this current school year, which gives more students a chance to interact with the lambs.
“I’m really excited to be able to extend this,” Nagy said. “We’ve had such great results. It’s truly my favorite week of the year. The kids absolutely enjoy it so much.”