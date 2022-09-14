A Washington County couple is in jail after allegedly allowing teenagers to drink and play with a handgun at their house Saturday.
Jeremy Chris Jackson, 44, and Trisha Mary Jackson, 40, both of California, each face felony charges of endangering the welfare of children, as well as several misdemeanors of corruption of minors and furnishing liquor to a minor. Trisha Jackson faces additional charges of witness intimidation, terroristic threats and resisting arrest.
Officers were called to their home at 983 Pennsylvania Ave. shortly before 6 p.m. after a neighbor called police. When officers arrived, the neighbor showed them two videos, one of which showed Jeremy Jackson handing a handgun to several juveniles, estimated to be about 14 years old, while they drank out of a liquor bottle.
According to the criminal complaint, the teenagers were pointing the gun at each other with their fingers on the trigger.
While police spoke with the couple, Trisha Jackson went to the back of the house and began threatening to assault and kill their neighbor, according to police.
District Judge Joshua Kanalis sent each to the Washington County jail. Jeremy Jackson’s bond was set at $30,000, while Trisha Jackson was denied bond. According to court records, this was due to the threats made towards her neighbor.
They are each due to appear for a preliminary hearing at 9:40 a.m. Sept. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.