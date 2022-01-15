California police arrested two borough men after a search warrant uncovered a significant amount of cocaine and marijuana, as well as some cash and weapons, at their residence.
Todd Allen Klus, 49, of 948 Pennsylvania Ave, was charged Wednesday with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; tampering with or fabricating physical evidence; defiant trespassing and scattering of rubbish.
Jordan Michael Gzikowski, 28, of 948 Pennsylvania Ave., was charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, defiant trespassing, scattering rubbish and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Police Chief Jim Smith said initial investigations took place Dec. 30 when police responded to a complaint about trash dumped on a property off Pike Run Road.
“We received a call for garbage that was dumped on the side of the road,” Smith said. “It was evident that the items that were dumped came from 948 Pennsylvania Ave.”
Smith said officers made a number of attempts to speak to the residents of 948 Pennsylvania, but no one would answer the door.
This prompted police to execute a search warrant shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Once officers entered the residence, they found suspected cocaine, marijuana and paraphernalia used to package, weigh and cut cocaine. Several guns also were found as well as what Smith described as “a decent amount of money.”
“There was a significant amount of cocaine, a lot more than just for personal use,” Smith said. “The way it was packaged up was indicative of packaging for resale. The amount of marijuana also was more than what would be described as for personal use.”
The pair was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Mark Wilson. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Joshua Kanalis.
Bond was set at $25,000 for each. Klus remains in the Washington County jail. Smith said Gzikowski has been released.
Smith was quick to credit his officers for their persistence and said it could have been a lot less severe for those who were charged.
“If they would have answered the door the first time the officers went up there, they would have been told to go down and clean up their mess, but by not answering the door they enticed our officers to go above and beyond,” Smith said. “This was a dedicated effort by the officers in the California Borough Police Department to help rid a neighborhood of a nuisance that we had received several complaints about.”