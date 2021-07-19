California Borough Council has named a new local police chief.
James Timothy Kirsch was named chief to replace Tim Sheehan, who died of natural causes while on duty in February.
Kirsch, a police officer for over 30 years, brings to the borough a wealth of experience, knowledge and skills, said Richard Martin, borough administrator.
Immediately after being unanimously appointed by council, he was sworn into office June 12 by Mayor Frank Stetar.
Kirsch advanced through the ranks of the Bethel Park Police Department as a patrolman, detective, sergeant, and lieutenant. He has also served as a school resource officer in Bethel Park School District.
A veteran of the U.S. Air Force, he holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in administration of criminal justice from Columbia Southern University, and he has completed coursework in the use of polygraph and forensic psycho-physiology at Harrisburg Area Community College.
He also completed the FBI National Academy Session in leadership at Quantico, Va., in summer 2012.
He has completed training in crisis negotiation, active shooter and advanced active shooter situations.