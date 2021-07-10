MONESSEN – A California Borough man accused of causing a crash that injured a police officer and another man waived his charges in the case Friday to Westmoreland County Court.
District Judge Wayne Vlasic in Monessen released the suspect, Brian Daniel Keegan, 19, on $25,000 unsecured bond.
Keegan was accused of driving too fast when he came upon a crash on Interstate 70 East along the Speers-Belle Vernon Bridge.
His car struck a stopped vehicle, sending it into Michael Natale, a Smithton police officer, and Anthony Kurtz.
Kurtz suffered a broken pelvis, and Natale was treated for a concussion.
State police charged Keegan with aggravated assault in the case.