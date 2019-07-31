CALIFORNIA – A California Borough man is in custody on charges he and two others grew psilocybin mushrooms in his residence, which police searched Monday.
District Judge Joshua Kanalis Tuesday sent the suspect, Brandon Baker, 38, to Washington County jail following the 4:24 p.m. search of his 101 Pennsylvania Ave. residence, court records show.
State police, while assisting borough police, claim to have discovered in the residence seven large bins containing the illegal drug, also known as magic mushrooms, according to the criminal complaint.
Police also seized 12 jars of marijuana, along with four syringes, six bongs and four small scales, charging documents indicate.
Charges haven’t been filed against the two others who live in the residence, online court records show.
Baker is facing 129 counts of drug charges, including possession with intent to deliver, drug possession, marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is being held on $100,000 bond.