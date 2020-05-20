After reconsidering an earlier vote, the California Area School Board decided against having a referendum on raising taxes on the June 2 ballot.
The reason, as stated in a letter to the Washington County elections office, was “due to economic uncertainties and difficulties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The change, however, occurred after paper ballots had been printed, and some had already been mailed, voted upon, and sent back to the Washington County elections office. Software on voting machines had been programmed to feature the question.
Because reprinting and re-mailing ballots and re-programming voting machines would have incurred additional expense, the question will still appear on the ballot, but any results on the yes-or-no question will not be counted. Signs posted in California Area precincts will indicate this.
Melanie Ostrander, Washington County elections director, said the board voted April 29 not to pose a referendum and notified the elections office the next day.
Removing the ballot question was just one of significant acts the California Area School Board has taken recently.
The district will also have a new superintendent, Dr. Laura Jacob.
“Necessity is the father of transformation,” she wrote in a letter to the community posted on the district website. “I look forward to working with you to transform the California Area School District.
“In the midst of change and adversity, I see opportunity. We have the opportunity to increase our means of connection and communication, champion alternative modes of learning, and approach ‘school’ with a new sense of creativity.”
A former assistant superintendent and assistant principal in the McGuffey School District, Jacob’s most recent position was assistant to the superintendent of the Connellsville Area School District.
After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Duquesne University, she taught English at the Ringgold and McGuffey high schools from 2003 to 2008.
During that time, she continued her pursuits at Duquesne, earning a master’s degree in administration and supervision in 2006 and a curriculum and instruction certificate, 2008.
Jacob received a superintendent letter of eligibility in 2012 from California University of Pennsylvania, and, the same year, a doctorate degree in educational technology from Duquesne.
She also holds a certificate in advanced educational leadership from Harvard University’s Department of Education.
Jacob succeeds Michael Sears, who is retiring.