After ratifying the $400,000 purchase of the Caldwell Building across South Main Street from the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday, the board of commissioners approved a series of upgrades and service contracts for it.
The appointment of a seventh judge to the Washington County bench has resulted in changes within the century-old courthouse.
Fifteen employees of District Attorney Gene Vittone’s main office, half of his staff of approximately 30, will be on the vanguard of a move next weekend to 26 S. Main St.
The county added the Caldwell Building’s two shafts to its existing maintenance agreement with Otis Elevator Co. for an additional $305 per month.
Chem-Aqua Inc. will treat water in the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system for $500 per year. The initial cost of $2,778 for chemicals and equipment will be paid for from the Washington County allocation of the state’s Act 13 monies from unconventional natural gas wells.
Also paid by Act 13 will be the $7,500 installation of internet lines by DQE Communications LLC; $22,953 worth of switches and cameras in and around the building from CDW-G Inc.; and 20 new windows costing $24,993 to be purchased from Pella Window and Door Co.
A monthly charge of $1,500 for the internet connection will be coming from the information technology department’s operating budget.
George G. Sprowls, trustee of the George G. Sprowls Revocable Trust, sold the Caldwell Building to the county earlier this month.
The county also expects to store new voting machines on a floor accessible to a loading dock after it purchases the devices in advance of the 2020 presidential primary.