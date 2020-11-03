California University of Pennsylvania is planning to resume some in-person learning in January depending on how the COVID-19 pandemic plays out.
The university announced Monday it intends to offer about 50% of undergraduate courses on campus at the start of the spring semester.
Cal U. shifted in the fall to entire remote learning because of the pandemic.
University spokeswoman Christine Kindl said any student who feels safer at home will be able to study at home. The university also is prepared to switch back to remote learning at any time.