Washington Health System has joined four other corporate sponsors of California University of Pennsylvania offering their verified employees a 20% tuition discount.
UPMC, St. Clair Health, Wesley Family Services and Technogym have also joined the Cal U. Educational Alliance as initial members, the university announced Monday.
These students also will receive personal attention from Cal U. staff from application through graduation.
“WHS is dedicated to providing our staff with ongoing educational opportunities,” said Barb McCullough, vice president of Human Resources for Washington Health System.
Employees of partner organizations can choose from a variety of career-focused certificates and nearly 200 associate, bachelor’s and master’s degree programs, many of which are offered online.