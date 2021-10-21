CALIFORNIA – California University of Pennsylvania will host the annual Veterans Day luncheon from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 10 in the south wing of the Convocation Center. Doors open at 11:30 a.m.
The guest speaker will be Lt. Col. Jaclyn Sickles Berger, a 2003 graduate of Cal U. She joined the U.S. Army Reserve on Feb. 3, 1999, and spent five years in the enlisted ranks before receiving her commission in the Reserve Officer training Corps in 2003.
Berger serves in the 78th Training Command as an observer controller/trainer at Fort Dix, N.J., and has been an ammunition specialist, platoon leader, ordnance officer, personnel mobilization officer, mobilization team officer in charge, unit maintenance officer and secretary of the general staff.
Her awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal and Army Service Ribbon.
The dinner is free for veterans and $15 for guests. For registration, contact the Office of Military and Veterans Affairs at Cal U. at 724-938-4076 or email veterans@calu.edu. The registration deadline is noon Nov. 5.
At Cal U., masks are required indoors except when eating or drinking.