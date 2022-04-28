California University of Pennsylvania will host the 2022 BotsIQ Finals Competition Friday and Saturday at the Convocation Center.
The event is a manufacturing workforce development program of the Pittsburgh Chapter National Tooling & Machining Foundation as a pathway for youth to learn about rewarding career options in manufacturing.
Working with expert guidance from their high school teachers and industry mentors, BotsIQ students work in teams during the academic year to design and build 15-pound combat robots (bots) to battle in a gladiator-style competition.
BotsIQ holds preliminary competitions in March for teams to test their bots and battle for seedings at the finals in April.
The goal of BotsIQ is to provide a setting where students develop in-demand, technical skills in mechanical and electrical engineering, machining, and welding, along with 21st-century skills in critical thinking, project management, communication and teamwork.
Teams from school districts across Western Pennsylvania are scheduled to compete.
For a schedule of events, a livestream link and competition brackets, visit https://botsiqpa.org/competitions/.