The public is invited to attend California University of Pennsylvania’s 32nd annual health fair, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18 in the Convocation Center.
Admission is free to “Ride the Health Wave,” which is coordinated by the University’s Health Education Awareness Resource Team (HEART).
The event is open to Cal U. students, faculty and staff, as well as members of the community.
More than 50 health care industry representatives will staff booths addressing health and wellness topics such as diabetes, smoking cessation, orthopedics, healthy eating and more.
Participants can take part in a variety of screenings and interactive health-related activities.
Rite-Aid pharmacy staff will administer flu shots for a fee; insurance cards will be accepted.
Central Outreach Wellness Center from Washington will have a mobile unit in the Convocation Center for free STD testing, and Centerville Clinic will offer blood pressure and pulse oximetry tests.
Vitalant, formerly known as Central Blood Bank, will conduct a blood drive and bone marrow screening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Convocation Center’s south wing.
Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are recommended by visiting donateblood.centralbloodbank.org, choosing “new donor” and searching with group code CU02, or by contacting Cal U.’s Center for Volunteer Programs and Service Learning at 724-938-4794.
Event coordinator Rachel Michaels, Cal U.’s director for Student Wellness Support Services and the Prevention Awareness Recovery Center, said this year’s fair is trying to incorporate a holistic health model.
“The health fair is a collaborative event, which is all about good health and helping our students, Cal U. and surrounding communities get the semester and fall season started in a positive way,” Michaels said.