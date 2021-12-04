California University of Pennsylvania will hold its 193rd commencement ceremonies Dec. 10 and 11 at the Convocation Center.
There are 596 graduate students and 431 undergraduates who have been invited to participate in the winter commencement ceremonies.
Masters and doctoral degree candidates will receive their diplomas and be vested in their academic hoods at 7 p.m. Dec. 10. Undergraduates from the College of Education and Liberal Arts will receive their diplomas at 10 a.m. Dec. 11, followed by graduates of the Eberly College of Science and Technology at 2 p.m.
Jesse J. McLean Jr., Cal U. classes of 1983 and 1994, who has been honored for his community service, will address the graduates.
Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, presiding over her first commencement as interim president of Cal U., will confer degrees and greet each graduate who walks across the stage.
The ceremonies will be available via livestream. For more details, visit www.calu.edu/events/commencement.
Masks are required inside the Convocation Center.
McLean is a human services professional with more than 30 years’ experience in Pittsburgh’s nonprofit sector. As executive director of western Pennsylvania for Pressley Ridge, he is responsible for overseeing fiscal, operational and clinical integrity of programs that support children and families throughout the region.
He earned his bachelor’s degree in social science from Cal U. in 1983 and a masters in geography and regional planning in 1994. A recipient of the university’s Distinguished Service and Jennie Adams Carter awards, he is president of the African American Alumni Society and mentors current Cal U. students.