California University of Pennsylvania will host two events to recognize Hispanic Heritage Month.
The school’s office of diversity, equity and inclusion is organizing the events in collaboration with Clarion and Edinboro universities, according to a press release.
The first is “Café con Leche Panel Discussion about Latinx Cultura,” which will be moderated by Edinboro faculty member Dr. Stephanie Diez-Morel. The panel will take place at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 6.
The panelists will be: Dr. Andrea Cencich, Cal U., Department of Humanities; T. David Garcia, Cal U., vice president for Enrollment Management; Dr. Sheila Lorenzo de la Peña, Edinboro, Department of Art Therapy; Dr. Sandra Trejos, Clarion, Department of Social Sciences; and Dr. Jason Heavilin, Clarion, Department of Finance, Law, Accounting & Real Estate, according to the press release.
At 1 p.m. Oct. 13, Cal U. will host motivational speaker, The Cuban Guy.
The Cuban Guy escaped Cuba at the age of 16, arriving in America with no parents and unable to speak English, according to the release. His presentation will be called, “How to Move Forward When You Feel Like Quitting.”
The Cuban Guy event will be in Duda Hall Room 117, but those interested can also participate on Zoom.
Zoom links for both events are available at www.calu.edu.