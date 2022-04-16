Four California University of Pennsylvania seniors placed second in the finals of the State System Startup Challenge held Wednesday in Harrisburg.
The team of Luke Melcher of North Hills, George D’Angelo of Ewing, N.J., Connor Egan of Bridgeville and Joe Donatucci of Philadelphia won $6,000 with a business plan for Vispec Safety System.
The business would revolutionize the personal electric vehicle market with added safety features for riders of electric skateboards, scooters, bicycles, and other single-rider forms of transportation. The system monitors for hazardous road conditions, including blind spots and potential collisions, to warn the rider of dangers.
First place, and the $10,000 prize that goes with it, went to two students from Kutztown University for their plan for an online platform that would redefine the way college students and advisers interact.
The finals were broadcast on the Pennsylvania Cable Network.