Cal U Vulcan Garage
Buy Now

Holly Tonini/Observer-Reporter

Vulcan Garage on the campus of California University has been closed since a partial collapse in 2016.

 Holly Tonini

An unsafe parking garage at California University of Pennsylvania will be repaired at the expense of the contractor and bond holder under the terms of a court settlement.

The university’s board of trustees Wednesday announced the $3.75 million settlement with Manheim Corp. of Pittsburgh and Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America, Cal U. spokeswoman Christine Kindl said.

“After a painstaking forensic investigation and a long and complex legal process, we have a solution that we believe is fair and equitable,” Robert Thorn, the university’s vice president for administration and finance, stated in a news release.

Cal U. closed the five-level Vulcans Garage in August 2016 after a large chunk of decking fell while people were nearby on move-in day.

The university filed the lawsuit two years later in Washington County Court, claiming Manheim built the $13 million garage with precast concrete as opposed to steel-reinforced concrete that officials specified in their request for proposals for the project.

The settlement calls for $2.4 million to make full repairs to the garage. The remaining money will be used to cover legal fees, engineering costs and lost parking revenue, which Cal U. estimated at $275,000 per year.

The university said it was working with consultants to finalize details of the repair before the contractor, Howard Shockey & Sons Inc. of Virginia, begins the work.

The university expects to reopen the 650-space garage in the spring.

Tags

Staff Writer

Scott Beveridge is a North Charleroi native who has lived most of his life in nearby Rostraver Township. He is a general assignments reporter focusing on investigative journalism and writing stories about the mid-Mon Valley.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription