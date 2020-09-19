An unsafe parking garage at California University of Pennsylvania will be repaired at the expense of the contractor and bond holder under the terms of a court settlement.
The university’s board of trustees Wednesday announced the $3.75 million settlement with Manheim Corp. of Pittsburgh and Travelers Casualty and Surety Co. of America, Cal U. spokeswoman Christine Kindl said.
“After a painstaking forensic investigation and a long and complex legal process, we have a solution that we believe is fair and equitable,” Robert Thorn, the university’s vice president for administration and finance, stated in a news release.
Cal U. closed the five-level Vulcans Garage in August 2016 after a large chunk of decking fell while people were nearby on move-in day.
The university filed the lawsuit two years later in Washington County Court, claiming Manheim built the $13 million garage with precast concrete as opposed to steel-reinforced concrete that officials specified in their request for proposals for the project.
The settlement calls for $2.4 million to make full repairs to the garage. The remaining money will be used to cover legal fees, engineering costs and lost parking revenue, which Cal U. estimated at $275,000 per year.
The university said it was working with consultants to finalize details of the repair before the contractor, Howard Shockey & Sons Inc. of Virginia, begins the work.
The university expects to reopen the 650-space garage in the spring.