Rapper KRS-One will join Emmy Award-winning writer and scholar-activist Dr. Zoe Spencer as featured panelists during Cal U.’s 16th annual Hip-Hop Conference, set for today through Friday.
The duo will explore “Hip-hop Expression: Theory, Artistic Freedom, & the Oral Tradition” at 4 p.m. Thursday on the Steele Hall Mainstage.
Dr. Todd Carlisle, associate professor of history at California University of Pennsylvania, will moderate the panel, which can also be streamed live at shorturl.at/dgoJX.
Each year, the conference brings well-known hip-hop artists and activists to campus to explore the significance of hip-hop culture.
The multi-day symposium kicks off at 3:30 p.m. today with “Afro-futurism Art,” an exhibition and discussion featuring award-winning artist Brandon Jennings in Duda Hall, Room 303.
The following events will be held Friday in Duda Hall, Room 103:
Noon: “My era of hip-hop is doper than yours! -
- Generation X vs. Millennials roundtable discussion.
- 1 p.m.: “Mental Health & the Hip-Hop Generation” - A panel of experts will explore the impact of hip-hop messages on attitudes toward wellness. Dr. Darla Timbo and Dr. Rueben Brock, assistant professors of psychology at Cal U., will be joined by Dr. Tracie Webb-Bradley from Optum Health Behavioral Solutions. The panel is available for viewing at shorturl.at/eDIX4.
2:30 p.m.: “Critical Race Theory: Red Herrings vs. Realities” -