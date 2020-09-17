California University of Pennsylvania announced an enrollment increase this fall of less than 1% over the previous year, despite challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The university said its head count is 6,885, an increase of 0.63% – or 43 students, as of Wednesday.
“Our staff and faculty have worked incredibly hard to demonstrate that Cal U. can offer a high-quality educational experience even in times of unprecedented change,” said Daniel Engstrom, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs.
While most incoming students are Pennsylvania residents, the class also includes students from 36 states and U.S. territories, plus five other countries.