CALIFORNIA – Alumnus Col. Lance D. Oskey will address graduate and undergraduate students at California University of Pennsylvania’s 189th commencement ceremonies.
Master’s and doctoral degree candidates will receive their diplomas and be vested in their academic hoods at 7 p.m. Dec. 13. Undergraduate commencement begins at 10 a.m. Dec. 14. Both ceremonies will be held in the Convocation Center arena.
In all, more than 1,000 students are expected to graduate, including those who choose not to attend commencement.
University President Geraldine M. Jones will confer the degrees. Graduates’ families and friends are welcome to attend.
Cal U.’s Winter Commencement recognizes students who completed their studies in August and December 2019.