California University of Pennsylvania expects to resume a full schedule of in-person classes, on-campus events and student activities in late August if the COVID-19 pandemic continues to wane.
University employees and guests will transition gradually over the summer as telework winds down and they return to campus, the school said Friday.
The university said it hopes students and employees will monitor their own health and use the honor system when deciding how to interact safely with others under masking guidelines.
Cal U. said as vaccinations become readily available and coronavirus infections decline, it’s easing back toward a more typical college experience.