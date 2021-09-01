California University of Pennsylvania plans three in-person open house events from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 25, Oct. 16 and Nov. 13.
A virtual open house will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 4.
Those interested in pursuing an undergraduate degree at Cal U. are invited.
Each in-person open house will include an overview of the admissions process; a campus tour; and information sessions with the offices of Student Affairs, Housing and Financial Aid.
During the virtual event Nov. 4, prospective students and their families will learn about the admissions process. Sessions with current students and the offices of Admissions, Financial Aid, Student Affairs and Athletics are also planned.
To register for an open house, or to learn more about other opportunities to explore Cal U., go to www.calu.edu/visit or call 724-938-4404.