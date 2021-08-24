California University of Pennsylvania is offering reduced tuition to graduates of local community college graduates in an effort to make a four-year college degree more affordable.
Graduates of Community College of Allegheny County, Community College of Beaver County, Butler County Community College and Pennsylvania Highlands Community College – which has locations in Blair, Cambria, Huntingdon and Somerset counties – who have earned a two-year associate of arts or associate of science degree will pay 20% less for tuition when they enroll at Cal U.
All four schools have joined the Cal U. Educational Alliance, so graduates of those schools, also are Educational Alliance members.
Transfer students make up about one-third of each year’s incoming class at Cal U., said Dr. Tracey Sheetz, dean of admissions.
“If community college graduates are ready to take the next step and finish a four-year degree, Cal U. is a great option – and it’s even more affordable for graduates of Educational Alliance partners,” Sheetz said.
Students can choose from more than 100 undergraduate programs and concentrations. The university has a full range of on-campus courses, and more than a dozen 100% online bachelor’s degree programs.
“No matter how students choose to study, our admissions team works with them to maximize their transfer credits and help ease their transition to Cal U.,” said Sheetz.
Eligible community college graduates who are considering Cal U. should email a transfer admissions counselor at transfer@calu.edu to request a free transfer credit evaluation.
For more information, visit calu.edu/transfer.