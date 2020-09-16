California University of Pennsylvania is among eight state-owned schools that have been notified of possible layoffs among union faculty members in the spring to balance budgets.
The number of layoffs at Cal U. and the other universities had yet to be determined, said David Pidgeon, spokesman for the state System of Higher Eduction.
Meanwhile, the state system and Cal U. issued a statement Monday about a new plan to integrate the university with Clarion and Edinboro to make them more sustainable.
“Today, after carefully reviewing initial data, we’ve seen clearly that integrating three universities into a single entity provides the best opportunity for students and for the future success of public higher education in the western region, state system Chancellor Dan Greenstein said Monday.
Pidgeon said he was unable to comment beyond what Greenstein said, other than to say the plan is looking at the possibility of professors teaching the same courses at the three universities.
The state system has been redesigning its approach to offering affordable public education, and the effort was accelerated earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It won’t be known until late September or early October how the virus has affected enrollment, Pidgeon said.
Cal U. spokeswoman Christine Kindl said the integration plan would involve sharing services through remote and online learning.
“We are going to have a much closer, more collaborative relationship,” Kindl said.
Jamie Martin, president of the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, said the union has not been informed by the state system of any layoffs.
She said the union has been meeting with members and management to find ways to avoid layoffs.
“This was always seen as a last resort,” Martin said.
Initially there were 10 universities that issued the retrenchment notices, she said.
“Hopefully, we’ll see more remove them,” Martin said.
More details on the plan are expected to be presented to the state system’s board of governors in April, Pidgeon said. The soonest it would be implemented would be fall 2021, he said.
He said the plan realizes how critical it is for the three universities to retain their own identities.
Cal U. President Geraldine Jones said the relationship has the potential to create a “powerhouse” in higher education in the region.