The Russian invasion of Ukraine has impacted many, some in the short-term and many with long-lasting effects.
That was discussed Monday as part of a panel discussion, “Ukraine, Terror and War Crimes: Legal, Historical and Political Perspectives,” held at the California University of Pennsylvania’s Duda Hall.
On Feb. 24, Russia began a military invasion of Ukraine in a major escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian conflict that began in 2014. It is the largest military attack in Europe since World War II.
Dr. John Cencich, a former senior international war crimes investigator for the United Nations and criminal justice professor at Cal U., served as moderator for the panel he called a “powerhouse.”
Rounding out the panel were Dr. Tamare Piersaint, assistant professor at Cal U. and owner of Serenity for Youth and Families, LLC; Dr. Sean Madden, director of international studies; Dr. Joseph Heim, a professor who has also served as a diplomat in the State Department, and Dr. Mathilda Spencer, an associate professor in the department of criminal justice and psychology.
Madden said Putin has many motivations for his action, including his plan to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine.
“Putin is selling this as a war of liberty in Russia,” Madden said, adding that 60% of Russian people are supporting their leadership. “For Putin, this is personal. It’s geopolitical. It’s nostalgic. He said in 2001, the collapsing of the Soviet Union is the greatest catastrophe of the 20th century. This is a very proud man from a proud culture. While we tend to think this is a criminal act of terror, to Putin this is his just desserts in an era of strong people attempting to assert domination and pride around the world.”
Heim said there are three things being sought from this action: Crimea, recognition of the republics and getting Ukraine out of NATO.
“They will get them, I’m sure of it,” Heim said. “Putin, for me, was always a cold, ruthless rationalist. He’s now an unsteady gambler. The Russian regime is going to be changed dramatically. The middle class is going to be squeezed.”
Cencich said indictments will come from this war.
He explained that while the United States is not a member of the International Criminal Court, evidence will be provided to the organization that war crimes have been committed.
The ICC cannot hear the case, because Russia can veto it.
But there are venues where the case can be heard.
“In my view this is clearly a crime of aggression,” Cencich said. “It takes a lot of collective expertise. We’re looking at the crimes that are committed. It’s important to show what the scheme is. Was a weapon a precise weapon and the more precise it is, if it hits a civilian target, than that is evidence that we can use to show there was a war crime.”
Piersaint agreed that war crimes exist.
“It should be considered a war crime because there are going to be individuals who will unfortunately be the recipient of unjust mental illness, unjust inability to feed their children,” she said.
Speaking of children, Piersaint said an action such as this invasion can have quite the effect on the younger population.
“Kids are in bomb shelters with very little room,” she said, adding that 15% of the Ukrainian population are age 14 and younger. “They’re on trains with very little room for movement. They’re sleeping with people they haven’t met until this crisis. They’re displaced.”
Piersaint said this can result in numerous issues.
“We find that individual kiddos who experience war can often receive a diagnosis or present symptoms present diagnoses or symptoms of mental illness, post traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, psychosomatic complaints,” she said. “Then, we see behavioral issues.
A question posed by one of the students who viewed the discussion on Zoom concerned possible involvement of the United States in this war.
Heim doesn’t think the U.S. will become involved.
“The United States will not get involved, but the CIA will,” Heim said. “They will not do a no-fly zone. No, I don’t think we’ll get involved other than to look for javelins (anti-tank weapons) or things like this.”