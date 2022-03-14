California University of Pennsylvania joins sister campuses Clarion and Edinboro to celebrate Women’s History Month in March.
The celebration includes speakers who are experts on issues such as reproductive rights, indigenous communities and women in law enforcement. The month also includes a discussion of resources available to students at the California, Clarion and Edinboro campuses.
“Women’s History Month affords an opportunity to prioritize content that is often marginalized in traditional curriculum,” said Dr. Marta McClintock-Comeaux, director of women’s studies at Cal U.
Highlights include:
n Reproductive Rights and Policy Change – 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., March 15, Zoom link: https://calu.zoom.us/j/94634810747.
Panelists will be Susan Frietsche, senior staff attorney and the founder and director for the Western Pennsylvania of the Women’s Law Project, and Courtney Chambers, MPH, Texas advocacy director for Whole Woman’s Health Alliance.
n Role of Women in Indigenous Communities – 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., March 22, https://calu.zoom.us/j/92466818396.
Dr. Clarissa Confer, who researches and teaches history and anthropology at Cal U., will examine the unique role women play in many traditional Native American cultures.
n “Women in Blue,” Film screening and discussion – 6-8 p.m., March 23, California University, Duda Hall 103.
Filmed from 2017-20, “Women in Blue” follows Minneapolis’ first female police chief, Janeé Harteau, as she works to reform the Minneapolis Police Department. A discussion of the film will follow.
n Navigating the Climb: Addressing the Barriers to Women’s Success in High Ed – noon, March 24, www.youtube.com/edinborou.
Dr. Jess Mann, assistant vice president of Community Engagement at Duquesne University, and Elise Michaux, director of Enrollment Management at Erie County Community College and vice chair of Slippery Rock University’s Council of Trustees, will lead a discussion about the obstacles women face when climbing the administrative ranks in higher education.
n Informational Session and Campus Resources – 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. March 29, https://calu.zoom.us/j/91797307910
Staff will share up-to-date information about the impact of university integration on campus resources for students.
n Women Supporting Women: Overcoming Challenges – 7-8 p.m. March 29, https://clarion.zoom.us/j/98275608492
Five Clarion University alumnae from various demographic backgrounds (race, gender identity, sexuality, age, and able-bodied individuals) will share the many challenges and solutions that they have encountered regarding their personal and professional careers.