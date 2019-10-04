California University of Pennsylvania’s School of Graduate Studies and Research will hold information sessions at noon and 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Convocation Center for those interested in pursuing a master’s or doctoral degree.
The graduate school offers both face-to-face classes and degree programs delivered 100% online.
At the information session, future students can meet with faculty, financial aid staff, students and alumni to learn about the benefits of the graduate program. There will also be campus tours, free applications and information on graduate assistantships.
Certificate and licensure programs are available in a variety of disciplines. Doctoral programs are offered in criminal justice, health science and exercise leadership, and education and administration leadership. Program information is available at calu.edu/academics.
The session is free, but online registration is requested at calu.edu/visit.
Two more sessions are planned for March 26 and June 24, 2020.
For more information about the School of Graduate Studies and Research, call 724-938-4187 or email gradschool@calu.edu.