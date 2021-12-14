California University of Pennsylvania held its 193rd commencement over the weekend at the Convocation Center. About 1,000 students completed their associate, bachelor’s, master’s or doctoral degrees in August or December 2021. In addition, all members of the Class of 2020, who had their ceremonies postponed due to COVID-19, were invited to participate.It was the first commencement ceremony at Cal U. for interim President Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, who began her role in July. Guest speaker was Cal U. alumnus Jesse McLean Jr., Classes of 1983 and 1994, executive director of Western Pennsylvania for Pressley Ridge.

