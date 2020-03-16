CALIFORNIA – California University of Pennsylvania will close its campus Wednesday and switch exclusively to online learning for the remainder of the semester in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The university will keep essential employees, such as police officers and maintenance workers, on campus, but has asked students to vacate all residence halls by 4 p.m. Sunday, university spokeswoman Christine Kindl said Monday.
"These are extraordinary times, and I understand that these measures are unprecedented," Cal U. President Geraldine M. Jones said.
The university made the decision not only for the health of students and staff, but for "the community where we all live and work."
Kindl said Cal U. is fortunate because it's been a leader in the state System of Higher Education in online education, currently having more than 2,000 students doing all of their coursework remotely.
Cal U. also will not have spring commencement, instructing students to stay tuned regarding an announcement about their graduation.
All of the 14 state universities were suspending in-person education for at least two weeks because of the pandemic, beginning Monday, system spokesman David Pidgeon said.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania also suspended face-to-face education for the remainder of the semester, as did Slippery Rock University.
Cal U. had already extended the semester break for on-campus students until March 27.
Kindl said the move to online work was not a decision to shut down classes.
