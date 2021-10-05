California University of Pennsylvania celebrated Homecoming and Family Weekend Oct. 1-3. It was the first Homecoming for Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson as interim president of the university. Dr. Timothy Susick, who recently retired as associate vice president for student affairs and is a Cal U. alumnus, was the grand marshal of the Homecoming parade on Saturday. Zachary Snedeker, of Cochranton, a junior studying professional golf management, was crowned Homecoming King, and Christina Hebda, of Uniontown, a junior majoring in early childhood education, was crowned Homecoming Queen at halftime of the Mercyhurst-Cal U. football game Saturday.
