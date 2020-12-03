California University of Pennsylvania has been awarded a $2.1-million federal grant to help it become self sufficient and expand its capacity to serve low-income students.
The money from the U.S. Department of Education will fund a number of strategic activities over five years, the university announced Wednesday.
Among the goals are using software to provide early intervention to struggling students and professional development.
The goal is to improve student engagement and academic success, so more students complete their studies and graduate.
“Ultimately, this grant has the potential to change students’ lives for the better,” said University President Geraldine M. Jones.