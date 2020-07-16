A plan was put in place Thursday to integrate California University of Pennsylvania and Clarion, and for them to offer fully online undergraduate degrees in the coming years.
The state System of Higher Education's board of governors unanimously approved the recommendations of Chancellor Daniel Greenstein that would also integrate four other state-owned universities between July 2021 and August 2022.
"We cannot cut our way out of the situation," Greenstein said.
The plan's approval authorizes Greenstein to review the financial impacts of integrating the universities.
The state system has been studying ways to reform and consolidate schools while dealing with lower enrollments and funding shortfalls into the millions. The financial losses were further complicated by campus closures in the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposal approved Thursday would also consolidate Edinboro with Slippery Rock and Lock Haven with Mansfield.
Cal U. President Geraldine M. Jones said her university has been offering online programs for more than 10 years.
"We see this as something that will benefit the students and the system as well," Jones said during the meeting.
When asked about the fate of the campuses at the online-only schools, Greenstein said, "The answer is, we don't know."
If given final approval, the integrated schools would have a unified leadership team and a single faculty and staff.