Deanna Grandstaff, band teacher at Cecil Intermediate School, was named a quarterfinalist for the Music Educator Award, which recognizes current educators who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the field of music education and who demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools.

The award is a joint partnership and presentation of the Recording Academy and Grammy Museum, and the recipient will be recognized during Grammy Week 2024.

