North Strabane Township police were called to Canon-McMillan High School Wednesday morning after receiving reports that a student was in possession of a weapon.
Police Chief Brian Hughes said the student took a knife to the school at 314 Elm St. Extension.
“It wasn’t anything where there was a threat made, or this person had intentions of harming teachers, staff or students. It wasn’t a circumstance like that,” Hughes said.
Hughes declined to release any identifying details about the student. He said the Canon-McMillan School District will discipline the student internally, and the student will also be charged as a juvenile for possession of a weapon on school grounds.
Canon-McMillan administration informed parents of the incident in an email sent shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday.
The statement read, “Thanks to the quick actions of our student body, we were (able) to quickly remove the student from the classroom and take possession of the weapon with the assistance of the North Strabane Township Police Department. We commend the actions of our students and for ‘saying something, when they heard something.’ Our school counselors are available to speak with any student who may be affected by today’s event.”