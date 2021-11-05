A Canon-McMillan High School student was charged earlier this week in connection with a bomb threat made to a Florida school in September.
North Strabane Township Police Chief Brian Hughes said the teenager is being charged as a juvenile with felonies for threats to use weapons of mass destruction, terroristic threats and criminal use of a communication facility. He is accused of phoning in the threat on Sept. 8 to Arnold High School in Panama City Beach.
Hughes declined to release any details about the identity of the student.
One day after the threat was made at the Florida school, students at Canon-McMillan High School, 314 Elm St. Extension, were evacuated due to a bomb threat.
Alex E. Solorio, 14, a student at Arnold High School, was charged with making that threat by the Bay County Sheriff’s Department.
At the time Solorio, of Panama City, was charged, the sheriff’s department said he and the Canon-McMillan student had agreed to call in threats to each other’s schools.
“Apparently, (Solorio) used to live here at some point and went to Canon-Mac School District,” Hughes said.
The day of the threat, Canon-McMillan students were evacuated to Big Mac Stadium in Canonsburg and later sent home.