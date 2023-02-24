Canon-McMillan School District is seeking nominations for its Hall of Honor.
The Hall of Honor, housed in the Canon-McMillan High School atrium, recognizes people who have had a positive impact on the school district and its community through accomplishments or contributions to one of the following areas: academia, athletics, arts, citizenry, or valor.
