CANON MCMILLAN SCHOOL DISTRICT ADMIN OFFICE

Canon McMillan School District Administration offices

Pennsylvania’s auditor general said Wednesday that 12 school districts, including Canon-McMillan, have been “playing a shell game” that allows them to raise local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their general funds.

Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released an audit report that he said uncovered a budgeting practice used by the school districts, including Canon-McMillan, where they moved unspent money out of their general funds into reserves to be eligible for exceptions to the Act 1 index, a state-imposed limit on property tax increases, while keeping millions of dollars in reserve accounts.

