Chartiers-Houston High School will hold commencement for 82 seniors at 7 p.m. June 5 at the junior-senior high school.
Valedictorian is Lexie Dzadovsky; salutatorian is Anna Pascarella, and honor graduate is Dominic Hancq.
Dzadovsky is the daughter of Cindy and Russell Stevens of Meadow Lands and Thomas Dzadovsky of Pittsburgh.
She was a four-time Carson Scholar; and received the STEM Challenge Program Award and Bucks for Bucs Scholarships.
Among her activities were girl’s varsity soccer, serving as captain for three years; Charettes; Mathletes, serving as secretary during her senior year; class co-treasurer; Students Against Destructive Decisions, serving as treasurer her senior year; yearbook staff; LEO Club; Student Government.
She will be attending Duquesne University where she will major in biochemistry while participating in the premedical and health professions program.
Pascarella is the daughter of Tonya and Bryan Pascarella of Canonsburg.
Among her activities were National Honor Society; Hometown High Q team; LEO Club; treasurer of Mathletes; stage crew for musical; and Color Guard for marching band.
She will attend the University of Pittsburgh where she will major in engineering.
Hancq is the son of Al and Amy Hancq of Canonsburg.
Among his awards were Offensive Player of the Year for the soccer team; Overall Most Valuable Player; WPIAL All Section Player and WPIAL All Section Honorable Mention; Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science regional first place his sophomore and junior years, state first place his Sophomore year, and state second place his junior year.
Among his activities were varsity soccer, serving as captain during his senior and junior years; varsity baseball; president of the Mathletes President; National Honor Society; and LEO Club.
He will attend the Swanson School of Engineering at the University of Pittsburgh to pursue a degree in engineering.