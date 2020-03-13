ROSTRAVER - A marathon negotiation session Thursday between teachers and the Belle Vernon Area School District resulted in a tentative contract, averting a strike today.
In a joint statement between the district and Belle Vernon Area Education Association, students were told to report to classes today under a two-hour delay.
“Our teachers were passionate about reaching an agreement with the board, and our negotiations team worked to get it done at the last minute,” BVAEA President Daneen Watson stated in a news release.
The details of the new five-year pact were being withheld until the union and school board approve the contract in the coming weeks.
The agreement was reached just prior to midnight.
“We are very pleased that we could get this hammered out for the benefit of everyone involved,” Watson said.
The board and union have been negotiating since January 2019, and the teachers have been working without a contract since the prior agreement expired June 30.
“I am very happy that the two sides came together for the benefit of the students,” BVA Superintendent Michele Dowell said.
The association represents 159 employees, and it issued a strike notice after the district canceled talks in late February.
The association has said that some teachers have seen their salaries frozen for five years. It also said the salary proposals were "well within the district's ability to pay."