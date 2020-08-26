Belle Vernon Area High School has paused cheerleading and volleyball practices after an athlete tested positive for COVID-19, the district said on its website.
The district contacted the state Health Department for guidance on contact tracing and who to quarantine for 14 days, Superintendent Michele Lee Dowell stated in a letter to parents last week.
“I know this has caused a great deal of concern in the community,” Dowell stated.
The district is set to resume classes Aug. 31 under the hybrid model combining distance learning at home with in-person classes.