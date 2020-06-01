Daneen Troup decided to close her Charleroi boutique on select days after she was given the green light by the state to reopen as a nonessential business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Troup said she did so to allow customers who are afraid of mingling with too many people to shop by private appointment at Prima Diva Boutique.
“That’s been working quite nicely. So far, so good,” Troup said last week.
She said customers have been turning out to support small businesses.
“It’s fabulous,” she said.
Jeff Kotula, president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce, said area residents and businesses have been diligent in following the advice of health experts for social distancing, staying healthy and limiting personal interaction.
Their efforts, Kotula said, resulted in a low COVID-19 infection rate that did not overwhelm the health care system, and that helped to get business rolling again.
“However, we cannot let our guard down and must continue to commit to the same healthy practices if we want to move into the green designation,” Kotula said.
Rusty Gold Brewing owner E.J. Kleckner said his loyal local customers continued to support his Canonsburg bar and restaurant during the pandemic, with sales limited to take-out orders.
“It’s definitely been on the challenging side,” Kleckner said. “The craft beer industry relies heavily on pub service.”
He said he’s looking forward to moving into the green phase, which will allow his restaurant to seat a limited number of customers.
“I’m hopeful going green will allow us to get back to some semblance of normal,” Kleckner said.