With a nearly $1.4 million grant headed to Greene County from the recent federal spending package, the commissioners are moving ahead with plans to convert an empty building into a business incubator.
The county purchased the Silveus Building at 30 W. High St., which adjoins another county-owned building.
“The commissioners at that time, when this building came up for sale, thought it was a valuable investment,” said Commissioner Mike Belding.
The county is partnering with Waynesburg University to bring the incubator to fruition, with the hope that budding entrepreneurs will make use of the space.
“Waynesburg University is very excited for this project to become a reality,” said Stacey Brodak, vice president of institutional advancement and university relations at Waynesburg University, in a press release issued by the county. “Our Entrepreneurial Leadership program was developed several years ago with a focus on strengthening problem-solving skills. The Silveus Building plan is a wonderful next step to advance the work we are doing by engaging and supporting the Greene County community, as well.”
Belding said the partnership will allow entrepreneurs access to mentors to help get new business off the ground.
The money for the project is coming from the $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill signed by President Joe Biden on Tuesday. Belding credited U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler for earmarking the funds for Greene County.
Though not specifically inspired by the Ignite Business Incubator in Washington, Belding said he has met with people involved with Ignite.
“Our intent is to learn how they did it. They were very approachable to have those conversations,” Belding said.
Ignite offers shared office spaces for entrepreneurs to work in, with varying membership tiers. The costliest membership allows for a private office.
Belding said the building is structurally sound, but will require numerous renovations to bring it up to code. Most of the grant will go toward renovations, which will take 18 to 24 months.
According to the press release, the building will be outfitted with new HVAC, electrical, and plumbing systems, and will be brought into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Belding said this will require the construction of an elevator.
When the incubator is ready, Belding hopes it will inspire young entrepreneurs to do business in Greene County.
“We really want to draw a closer relationship between the university and the county and community,” Belding said.